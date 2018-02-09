HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)

The EIB lending would be dedicated to the financing of the Company's research and development (R&D) operational expenses and new manufacturing equipment, as well as a new warehouse building at an already existing site. The construction activities have been screened out by the local competent authorities in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. All other activities part of the project would not fall under any Annex of the said Directive and are not expected to require any further authorisations. The Bank reviews in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.