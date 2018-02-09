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HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
10.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Lettland : 10.000.000 €
Industrie : 10.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/12/2018 : 5.000.000 €
3/12/2018 : 5.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: HansaMatrix profitiert als erstes Privatunternehmen vom Juncker-Plan

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Dezember 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2018
20180209
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
HANSAMATRIX AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

HansaMatrix is a Latvian electronics manufacturing company active in the engineering and electronics sectors. The Company designs, produces and assembles electronic printed circuit boards (PCB's) and other electronic components for segments such as: Data Networks (data routers, GSM base station infrastructure, optical switches etc); Industrial products (e.g. communication headsets, smart grid, remote controls etc.); Internet of Things (IoT) (e.g. hardware of IoT sensors and nodes) and others (e.g., displays, scientific and medical equipment etc.). The Company possesses modern production and engineering facilities and is seeking to further expand its operations. It is serving European business customers, mostly in the Baltics and Northern Europe.

The investments are expected to support the Company in its ongoing growth strategy based on the expansion of its manufacturing capacities, as well as activities in research, development and innovation to optimise and complement the current range of service offerings. All investments will be located in Latvia, at the Company's existing sites near Riga, Parogre and Ventspils. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to the further development of the local industrial sector and the creation of skilled jobs.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB lending would be dedicated to the financing of the Company's research and development (R&D) operational expenses and new manufacturing equipment, as well as a new warehouse building at an already existing site. The construction activities have been screened out by the local competent authorities in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. All other activities part of the project would not fall under any Annex of the said Directive and are not expected to require any further authorisations. The Bank reviews in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: HansaMatrix profitiert als erstes Privatunternehmen vom Juncker-Plan

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86914712
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180209
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
174448678
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180209
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122912044
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180667
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Aug 2020
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Bulgarien, Kenia, Ghana, Mexiko, Philippinen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Datenblätter
HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: HansaMatrix profitiert als erstes Privatunternehmen vom Juncker-Plan

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: HansaMatrix profitiert als erstes Privatunternehmen vom Juncker-Plan
Andere Links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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