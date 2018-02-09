HANSAMATRIX (EGFF)

Übersicht
HansaMatrix is a Latvian electronics manufacturing company active in the engineering and electronics sectors. The Company designs, produces and assembles electronic printed circuit boards (PCB's) and other electronic components for segments such as: Data Networks (data routers, GSM base station infrastructure, optical switches etc); Industrial products (e.g. communication headsets, smart grid, remote controls etc.); Internet of Things (IoT) (e.g. hardware of IoT sensors and nodes) and others (e.g., displays, scientific and medical equipment etc.). The Company possesses modern production and engineering facilities and is seeking to further expand its operations. It is serving European business customers, mostly in the Baltics and Northern Europe.
The investments are expected to support the Company in its ongoing growth strategy based on the expansion of its manufacturing capacities, as well as activities in research, development and innovation to optimise and complement the current range of service offerings. All investments will be located in Latvia, at the Company's existing sites near Riga, Parogre and Ventspils. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to the further development of the local industrial sector and the creation of skilled jobs.
The EIB lending would be dedicated to the financing of the Company's research and development (R&D) operational expenses and new manufacturing equipment, as well as a new warehouse building at an already existing site. The construction activities have been screened out by the local competent authorities in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. All other activities part of the project would not fall under any Annex of the said Directive and are not expected to require any further authorisations. The Bank reviews in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.
The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
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