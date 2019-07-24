EIB-CDC PLATFORM - CLEAN BUSES

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU Directives and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.The proposed investments of electric buses and charging infrastructure is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC; therefore no EIA will be required for those components. However, in the case an infrastructure component were to be screened in under Annex II, the Bank will require the compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive and to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have an overall positive environmental impact on the environment. The project should contribute to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and air pollutant emissions.