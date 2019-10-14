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IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
450.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 450.000.000 €
Energie : 450.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/08/2020 : 150.000.000 €
17/11/2023 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: EUR 150 million EIB backing for smart meter rollout

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Oktober 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/08/2020
20180150
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BOARD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1047 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance a national programme for the roll-out of electricity smart metering infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland during 2019-2024.

The project aims at modernising the electricity meters across the country, by providing ca. 2.25 million smart meters, communication infrastructure, as well as the necessary IT systems. Advanced metering systems will allow remote reading and near real-time consumption information to end-customers, thus enabling better access to consumption information. Ultimately, these capabilities will increase consumer awareness of cost of energy supply thus spur energy efficiency, more efficient management of the power system, and more efficient metering and customer management operations.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances the national programme to deploy electricity smart meters in Ireland. This investment is increasing the operational efficiency of electricity distribution, improving network reliability and providing better information on electricity consumption which can increase energy savings, develop time-of-use pricing, demand response and promote retail competition. The investments will improve consumer's information on electricity consumption (thereby reducing information failure) and will contribute to reduce emissions of the electricity sector and thereby the climate externality. The project contributes to support the energy transition consistently with EU and national long-term climate and energy policies.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises the installation of advanced electricity meters. Based on technical characteristics of the project it is unlikely that any Environmental Impact Assessment will be required. The main potential impact on environment is from the disposal of the old meters. Appraisal will review the promoter's procedures to confirm that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: EUR 150 million EIB backing for smart meter rollout

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94349764
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180150
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: EUR 150 million EIB backing for smart meter rollout

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ireland: EUR 150 million EIB backing for smart meter rollout
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME

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