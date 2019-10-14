IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME

The project comprises the installation of advanced electricity meters. Based on technical characteristics of the project it is unlikely that any Environmental Impact Assessment will be required. The main potential impact on environment is from the disposal of the old meters. Appraisal will review the promoter's procedures to confirm that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.