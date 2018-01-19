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RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 30.000.000 €
Energie : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/05/2019 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Januar 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/05/2019
20180119
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
COMPAGNIE DE CHAUFFAGE INTERCOMMUNALE DE L'AGGLOMERATION GRENOBLOISE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the expansion and modernisation of the district heating service of the Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, a region located in eastern France, in the Isère department.

The project will support a 5-year investment programme to further develop the Grenoble District Heating (DH) network, the second biggest in France. The loan will finance investments in heat generation upgrades aiming at increasing efficiency and penetration of renewable sources and also distribution network developments.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

District heating projects typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The district heating works are planned on the existing systems, which have been initially screened out based on their technical characteristics and criteria defined in the national regulation. During appraisal, the EIB will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation, including Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. This includes review of environmental permitting screening decisions and related environmental management plans. The Project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. The expected main negative impacts of the Project schemes are related to construction works. These impacts are temporary in nature and can be appropriately mitigated applying proper industrial working practices. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment. It will use efficiently generated heat from cogeneration plants and will reduce heat losses from the networks. In this way it will ensure the supply of reliable and efficient heating to consumers while reducing air pollution emissions including greenhouse gases.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83890495
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180119
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Feb 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88681243
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180119
Letzte Aktualisierung
8 Feb 2019
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Andere Links
Übersicht
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Datenblätter
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

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