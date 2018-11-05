Deir Alla Water Supply and Sanitation

The overall long-term objectives of the project are to contribute to: (i) Improvement of potable water quality in the project area; (ii) Mitigating climate change impact by minimising water losses through leakages and thus a reduction of non-revenue water; (iii) Reduced energy consumption in the water supply system through increased energy efficiency and reduced leakages of the water supply system; (iv) Improvement of the groundwater quality; (v) Improvement in security of water supply for agriculture by providing an additional source of water and thus mitigating climate change impact; (vi) Job creation, during construction and operation, in one of the poorest areas of Jordan; and (vii) Institutional strengthening of the beneficiary. The project is a high priority for the Jordanian government under the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, and is fully in line with EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, especially the objectives of fostering Growth and Job Opportunities. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's recently adopted Water Sector Lending Orientation. Finally, the project is also in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all and # 11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).