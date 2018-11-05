Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
81.250.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Jordanien : 81.250.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 81.250.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/10/2019 : 16.250.000 €
5/03/2019 : 65.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 6.987.500 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a 8.937.500 € Investment Grants vergeben durch ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Andere Links
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB vergibt Zuschuss von 16,3 Millionen Euro für Projekt in Deir Alla und Karame

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 November 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/03/2019
20180058
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 81 million
EUR 97 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will improve the existing water supply systems of the Deir Alla and Al Karameh districts in the Jordan Valley. It will also provide for the first time a centralised wastewater collection and treatment system for Deir Alla.

The overall long-term objectives of the project are to contribute to: (i) Improvement of potable water quality in the project area; (ii) Mitigating climate change impact by minimising water losses through leakages and thus a reduction of non-revenue water; (iii) Reduced energy consumption in the water supply system through increased energy efficiency and reduced leakages of the water supply system; (iv) Improvement of the groundwater quality; (v) Improvement in security of water supply for agriculture by providing an additional source of water and thus mitigating climate change impact; (vi) Job creation, during construction and operation, in one of the poorest areas of Jordan; and (vii) Institutional strengthening of the beneficiary. The project is a high priority for the Jordanian government under the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, and is fully in line with EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, especially the objectives of fostering Growth and Job Opportunities. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's recently adopted Water Sector Lending Orientation. Finally, the project is also in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all and # 11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment by reducing the discharge of untreated waste water to the Jordan Valley. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. Climate change aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Total financing for the project amounts EUR 81m, consisting of about EUR 65m of EIB loan and about EUR 16m of a an Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) investment grant.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
16/01/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB vergibt Zuschuss von 16,3 Millionen Euro für Projekt in Deir Alla und Karame

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88030245
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180058
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87806978
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180058
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Datenblätter
DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB vergibt Zuschuss von 16,3 Millionen Euro für Projekt in Deir Alla und Karame

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB vergibt Zuschuss von 16,3 Millionen Euro für Projekt in Deir Alla und Karame
Andere Links
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION - Environmental and Social Assessment for the Feasibility Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEIR ALLA WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

Photogallery

Deir Alla Water Supply and Sanitation
Deir Alla Water Supply and Sanitation
©EIB

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen