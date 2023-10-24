PLAN RAIL NOUVELLE AQUITAINE

Conscious that the modal shift towards public transport is a key factor to decarbonizing the mobility, The Region Nouvelle Aquitaine is deploying the full range of its resources to support investments that will accelerate it around the Bordeaux capital region but also in all less developed and more rural areas of the region. The poor state of the rail network has undermined the development of public transport solutions over the last decade. The Region has decided launched a rail plan designed to upgrade and regenerate the entire regional rail network.





This operation, structured as a Framework Loan, is expected to include infrastructure investments as well as acquisition and modernisation of rolling stock aimed at improving the quality and increasing the offer of commuter, regional and long distance passenger rail services within and connecting the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region in France with other regions. The project will also support cleaner railway operations with the deployment of alternative propulsion railway systems.





The project yields good benefit streams from reduced journey times, ensuring several railway lines in poor condition will not be closed or will be reopened, efficient operation, reduced vehicle operation costs and energy consumption, improved comfort and safety and reduced environmental cost of the transport system. By improving the quality and the level of services, the project will help railways compete with other modes maintain and/or improve its modal share. The project is located in an EIB Cohesion region.





The Project is fully aligned with EIB public policy goals (sustainability and green transformation; innovation) and will contribute to a wide range of EU policy objectives, in particular those strengthening the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and the decarbonisation and modernisation of the European transport and mobility system. The schemes to be financed will contribute to EU, France and the Region's climate and environmental priorities and cross-cutting objectives and policies.





The long-term financing granted by the Bank will help to make the investment more cost-efficient for the borrower and will allow it to diversify its sources of financing. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the repayment deferral and the flexibility offered during drawings are elements which will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt service burden.