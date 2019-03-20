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CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
145.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 145.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 145.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/10/2020 : 145.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Related public register
26/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 März 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/10/2020
20180036
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE WALLONIE PICARDE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 145 million
EUR 306 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing for an amount of up to EUR 110 million of the construction of a new, energy-efficient and state-of-the-art general hospital in Tournai (Belgium's Walloon region) for a total project cost of EUR 270 million of which EUR 220 million of EIB-eligible costs. The construction will start in 2020 and the new hospital will become operational in 2023. The new hospital will replace several existing sites that were becoming obsolete.

The project will rationalise and substantially improve the quality of the healthcare offer in the area and it will contribute to a wider urban regeneration and economic growth in the region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project has been subject to a full EIA and the non technical summary (NTS) has been made available to the Bank. During the appraisal, the Bank will revise the full EIA. In line with Directive 2010/31, the building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
24/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
26/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122873909
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180036
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85663700
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180036
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Sep 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
85654995
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180036
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Etude d’incidences sur l’environnement
Related public register
26/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM) - Résumé Non Technique
Andere Links
Übersicht
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)
Datenblätter
CHWAPI TOURNAI HOSPITAL (BELGIUM)

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