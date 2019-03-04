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CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Zypern : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 12.000.000 €
Energie : 28.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/12/2019 : 12.000.000 €
2/12/2019 : 28.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 März 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/12/2019
20180011
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS
DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMMES, COORDINATION AND DEVELOPMENT - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 120 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an EIB Lending facility for the financing of projects in the wider areas of energy efficiency and renewable energy. The facility will blend with the European Structural and Investment Fund (ESIF) allocations through setting up a financial instrument for financing new investments in the above-mentioned areas.

The project is a critical component of the country's energy strategy in line with the EU regulations. It is financed under the EIB climate action and will contribute to achieve Cyprus' 2020 targets to reduce CO2 emissions, by financing energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. Furthermore, it will contribute to achieving the relevant targets set in the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Sustainable Development 2014-2020 of which the said project forms an integral part.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter/Financial institutions (FIs) to ensure the sub-projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The sub-projects envisaged to be financed under this loan are expected to be developed by private entities, which are not subject to EU Directives with regard to the public procurement or concessions. However, if during appraisal it is found that public procurement procedures are applicable for some sub-projects, the Bank will require the FIs to ensure that contracts for the implementation of these sub-projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94231760
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180011
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Zypern
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

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