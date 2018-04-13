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SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
275.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 275.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 275.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/11/2018 : 275.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 April 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/11/2018
20180008
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
LAND BRANDENBURG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 275 million
EUR 590 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed Framework Loan will be the third social housing operation in the region of Brandenburg with the counterpart Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB). The operation concerns the financing of the ILB's social housing programmes. The investments will include renovation and construction of social housing units throughout local authorities, social housing associations, municipal housing associations and housing cooperatives in Brandenburg.

The proposed operation is expected to comprise comprehensive retrofitting and the adaption of existing social housing units as well as some possible construction or reconstruction of rented social housing. The investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable communities. The housing investments are anticipated to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte - INSEKs).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will be reviewed during the project's appraisal. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

under appraisal

Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82807915
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180008
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Datenblätter
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

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