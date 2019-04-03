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SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/10/2019 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Ampsin-Neuville
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Etude d'Incidence - Ampsin-Neuville
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/10/2019
20170936
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION
SOCIETE WALLONNE DE FINANCEMENT COMPLEMENTAIRE DES INFRASTRUCTURES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 599 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, part of the SOFICO 2018-2022 Investment Programme, includes the renewal and enlargement of the Ampsin-Neuville inland waterway lock complex along the Meuse river as well as the improvement and resurfacing of various sectors of the E-411 and N5 roads in Wallonia, all of which are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) North Sea-Mediterranean Corridor.

The new lock complex will improve the navigation conditions on the Meuse which will be navigable for Class VIb convoys between Namur and Liège after the project is completed. This project component is the last part of an extensive investment plan executed over the past 10 years to upgrade this waterway section. The road rehabilitation projects on E411 and N5 are expected to improve safety and reduce vehicle operating costs. The capacity of the E411 will be expanded from four to six lanes over 16km which will bring time savings to the users.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project component "renewal of the lock complex at Ampsin-Neuville along the Meuse" falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, thus requiring a full EIA. Compliance of the overall project scope, with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended) is required and will be checked in detail during the appraisal, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/07/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Ampsin-Neuville
12/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Etude d'Incidence - Ampsin-Neuville
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Ampsin-Neuville
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94728619
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170936
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Etude d'Incidence - Ampsin-Neuville
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94733131
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170936
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88016897
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170936
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Ampsin-Neuville
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION - Etude d'Incidence - Ampsin-Neuville
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION
Datenblätter
SOFICO - WALLOON WATERWAYS & ROADS MODERNISATION

Photogallery

SOFICO - Walloon Waterways & Roads Modernisation
SOFICO - Walloon Waterways & Roads Modernisation
©Sofico

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