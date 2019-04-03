SOFICO - Walloon Waterways & Roads Modernisation

Übersicht
The project, part of the SOFICO 2018-2022 Investment Programme, includes the renewal and enlargement of the Ampsin-Neuville inland waterway lock complex along the Meuse river as well as the improvement and resurfacing of various sectors of the E-411 and N5 roads in Wallonia, all of which are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) North Sea-Mediterranean Corridor.
The new lock complex will improve the navigation conditions on the Meuse which will be navigable for Class VIb convoys between Namur and Liège after the project is completed. This project component is the last part of an extensive investment plan executed over the past 10 years to upgrade this waterway section. The road rehabilitation projects on E411 and N5 are expected to improve safety and reduce vehicle operating costs. The capacity of the E411 will be expanded from four to six lanes over 16km which will bring time savings to the users.
The project component "renewal of the lock complex at Ampsin-Neuville along the Meuse" falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, thus requiring a full EIA. Compliance of the overall project scope, with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended) is required and will be checked in detail during the appraisal, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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