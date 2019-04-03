SOFICO - Walloon Waterways & Roads Modernisation

The project, part of the SOFICO 2018-2022 Investment Programme, includes the renewal and enlargement of the Ampsin-Neuville inland waterway lock complex along the Meuse river as well as the improvement and resurfacing of various sectors of the E-411 and N5 roads in Wallonia, all of which are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) North Sea-Mediterranean Corridor.

The new lock complex will improve the navigation conditions on the Meuse which will be navigable for Class VIb convoys between Namur and Liège after the project is completed. This project component is the last part of an extensive investment plan executed over the past 10 years to upgrade this waterway section. The road rehabilitation projects on E411 and N5 are expected to improve safety and reduce vehicle operating costs. The capacity of the E411 will be expanded from four to six lanes over 16km which will bring time savings to the users.