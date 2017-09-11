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AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 60.000.000 €
Verkehr : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/12/2018 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französische Antillen: EIB vergibt Darlehen von insgesamt 90 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Mai 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2018
20170911
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
SOCIETE AEROPORTUAIRE GUADELOUPE POLE CARAIBES SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 129 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises a number of investments at Pointe-à-Pitre/Le Raizet International Airport (PTP), in Guadeloupe, which are aimed at accommodating future growth in traffic, alleviating current congestion and improving safety and security performance. It corresponds to the first phase of the airport development plan and includes the extension and reconfiguration of the passenger terminals, the reconstruction of the existing runway pavement, the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 (S3) and a range of other airside and terminal investments. The project will increase the capacity of the airport from 2 to 2.5 million passengers per annum (mppa).

The project is essential for maintaining sound access for air transport to Guadeloupe and will provide additional capacity at the airport in order to accommodate further growth in traffic and enhance operational resilience and passenger service standards. It will also increase the level of compliance of the facilities with the latest safety and security European regulations.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project investments might fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Compliance to this and to any other national and EU environmental legislation, including the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU), as well as the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französische Antillen: EIB vergibt Darlehen von insgesamt 90 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Jul 2018
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84117206
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170911
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86559416
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170911
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Sep 2018
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Andere Links
Übersicht
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Datenblätter
AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französische Antillen: EIB vergibt Darlehen von insgesamt 90 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französische Antillen: EIB vergibt Darlehen von insgesamt 90 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - AEROPORT DE LA GUADELOUPE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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