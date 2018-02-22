ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK

The project concerns the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles. The environmental impact is expected to be temporary, related to the construction works and can be mitigated by incorporating appropriate measures in the relevant Environmental Management Plan. No Environmental Impact Assessment is expected to be performed for the project, as it falls outside the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to increased energy efficiency and a reduction in the emissions of GHG and other pollutants; these aspects will be further reviewed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.