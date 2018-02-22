ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Handel; Instandhaltung und Reparatur von Kraftfahrzeugen
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project consists of the financing of Enel's Group electric vehicles' charging network throughout Italy over the period 2018-2022.
The project will support the accelerated deployment of electric vehicles and is expected to contribute to increased energy efficiency and a reduction in the emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) and other pollutants from motor vehicles.
The project concerns the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles. The environmental impact is expected to be temporary, related to the construction works and can be mitigated by incorporating appropriate measures in the relevant Environmental Management Plan. No Environmental Impact Assessment is expected to be performed for the project, as it falls outside the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to increased energy efficiency and a reduction in the emissions of GHG and other pollutants; these aspects will be further reviewed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
The project will involve the installation of approximately 14 000 charging stations. The charging infrastructure will consist of 3.7-22 kW (slow, pole-mounted) charging stations and 43-50 kW (multi-standard, fast) charging stations in urban areas and 150-350 kW (ultra-fast) charging stations in extra-urban areas. The promoter's business model considers participation in all the activities of the value chain for electric vehicles charging: technology provider (by designing equipment and developing software to be used in the project), asset owner, charging point operator and mobility service provider.
Haftungsausschluss
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