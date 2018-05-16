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OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
27.930.360,3 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 27.930.360,3 €
Energie : 27.930.360,3 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/01/2019 : 27.930.360,3 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Mai 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/01/2019
20170866
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
ENERGETYKA CIEPLNA OPOLSZCZYZNY SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 120 million (EUR 28 million)
PLN 256 million (EUR 60 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the modernisation and extension of district heating distribution systems in Opole, Poland, and several other municipalities served by the ECO Group, including the installation of combined heat and power (CHP) gas engines and the general upgrade and refurbishment of generation units and networks.

The project will result in a more efficient and extended distribution network serving Opole and other municipalities where the ECO Group operates, the improvement of the reliability of district heating supply in those municipalities and compliance with EU environmental standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of CHP gas engines to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84301983
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170866
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235512060
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20170866
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86531104
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170974
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Sep 2018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Datenblätter
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

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