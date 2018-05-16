OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of CHP gas engines to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.