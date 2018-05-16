OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE

Übersicht
The project consists of the modernisation and extension of district heating distribution systems in Opole, Poland, and several other municipalities served by the ECO Group, including the installation of combined heat and power (CHP) gas engines and the general upgrade and refurbishment of generation units and networks.
The project will result in a more efficient and extended distribution network serving Opole and other municipalities where the ECO Group operates, the improvement of the reliability of district heating supply in those municipalities and compliance with EU environmental standards.
The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of CHP gas engines to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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