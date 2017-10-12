Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
56.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 56.000.000 €
Verkehr : 56.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2017 : 56.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/12/2017
20170757
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 56 million
EUR 288 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investment loan for the construction of the first stage of Sofia Metro line 3. The project is a twin-track metro line approximately 7.8km in length and includes eight metro stations, a train depot and the supply of associated rolling stock (20 trains) and control system.

The project will enhance the public transport network of the City of Sofia in line with the EU priority to promote sustainable transport. It will help reduce reliance on private cars and increase public transport share, therefore contributing to climate change mitigation. The investment is also expected to have a positive impact on the economic and social cohesion of a priority region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as amended) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79029232
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170757
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155910802
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170757
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Datenblätter
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen