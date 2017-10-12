SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.