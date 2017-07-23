FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, refractory, bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain are specifically mentioned in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Due to the characteristics of the project, it is likely that the local competent authorities have required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of the new factories and for the related installation of new production lines and logistic equipment, as these investments might have been considered a major modification of the existing Integrated Environmental Authorisation. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.