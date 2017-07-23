FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS

Übersicht
The project concerns the acquisition and installation of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), machinery and equipment, logistic equipment and related automation for the production of large ceramic slabs and their subsequent cut-to-size. The project covers the period 2017-2018 and will be carried out in Mordano (province of Bologna, Emilia Romagna region) and Fiorano (province of Modena, Emilia Romagna region) where two new buildings – which are however not part of the financed project – will be erected.
The project is expected to support the company's growth by expanding its manufacturing capacity to serve the market's growing demand for these ceramic products, while driving the change from a "make-to-stock" to a "make-to-order" production strategy.
Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, refractory, bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain are specifically mentioned in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Due to the characteristics of the project, it is likely that the local competent authorities have required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of the new factories and for the related installation of new production lines and logistic equipment, as these investments might have been considered a major modification of the existing Integrated Environmental Authorisation. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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