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FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/11/2018 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/11/2018
20170723
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
FLORIM CERAMICHE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 81 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the acquisition and installation of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), machinery and equipment, logistic equipment and related automation for the production of large ceramic slabs and their subsequent cut-to-size. The project covers the period 2017-2018 and will be carried out in Mordano (province of Bologna, Emilia Romagna region) and Fiorano (province of Modena, Emilia Romagna region) where two new buildings – which are however not part of the financed project – will be erected.

The project is expected to support the company's growth by expanding its manufacturing capacity to serve the market's growing demand for these ceramic products, while driving the change from a "make-to-stock" to a "make-to-order" production strategy.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, refractory, bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain are specifically mentioned in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Due to the characteristics of the project, it is likely that the local competent authorities have required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of the new factories and for the related installation of new production lines and logistic equipment, as these investments might have been considered a major modification of the existing Integrated Environmental Authorisation. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94190613
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170723
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129483029
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170723
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Andere Links
Übersicht
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Datenblätter
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

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