MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI

The project's activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Moreover, they are expected to be carried out in existing - already authorised - facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities have required an EIA for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if - after the project's appraisal - the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project would be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.