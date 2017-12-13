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CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 60.000.000 €
Energie : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/10/2018 : 10.000.000 €
25/07/2018 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen von 50 Millionen Euro für Biomasseanlage in Galicien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Dezember 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/07/2018
20170647
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
GREENALIA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 130 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of a 50 MWe electricity only biomass plant in Galicia, Spain. The plant will use 100% forestry residues in wood chip form, which will be sourced from the region in a 100 km radius around the plant.

The generation of electricity using renewable sources supports the EU objective of climate change mitigation. By ensuring demand for forest wood residues, the project will provide potential mitigation against incidences of forest fires in the region of influence, and will contribute to the sustainability of its forestry and overall economic activity.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project has undergone an EIA which has been completed and has been submitted to the competent authorities. The promoter is expecting environmental permit to be issued before the end of 2017. The Bank will assess environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation referenced above as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
21/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
22/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen von 50 Millionen Euro für Biomasseanlage in Galicien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82180853
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Mar 2018
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83008888
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Jul 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95460396
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 May 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83433467
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170647
Letzte Aktualisierung
18 May 2018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Andere Links
Übersicht
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Datenblätter
CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen von 50 Millionen Euro für Biomasseanlage in Galicien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen von 50 Millionen Euro für Biomasseanlage in Galicien
Andere Links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - NTS of the Application for the Integrated Permit.
Related public register
22/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT - Application for the Integrated Permit
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - CURTIS BIOMASS POWER GENERATION PLANT

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