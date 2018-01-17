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KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kenia : 35.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/11/2018 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: Weitere EIB-Mittel für Privatsektor und ostafrikanische Fonds

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Januar 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/11/2018
20170635
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
TELKOM KENYA LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)
USD 92 million (EUR 79 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investment to expand the coverage and capacity of its mobile telecommunications network (3G and 4G) as well as its FTTB (Fibre To The Building) network to provide fixed broadband services to small businesses and corporate customers in Kenya. The project will include access, core and transmission components as well as improved IT systems. The promoter will invest in its mobile network to improve its coverage and quality of service, especially for mobile services, and will launch an open eco-system mobile financial services product that enables deepening of financial inclusion in the country.

An efficient telecommunications infrastructure is an important determinant for social and economic development. The mobile market in the country is dominated by the largest mobile operator so the project will result in wider choice for consumers by enhancing the network and services provided by the promoter. The increased level of competition, not only in price but also quality, will improve the access to advanced mobile services and mobile money in the country in the long term, and will therefore contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, environmental assessments might be required according to national law. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the compliance with the Electromagnetic Field emissions regulations, CO2 footprint (if needed) and other possible impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: Weitere EIB-Mittel für Privatsektor und ostafrikanische Fonds

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
78602411
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170635
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Datenblätter
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: Weitere EIB-Mittel für Privatsektor und ostafrikanische Fonds

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: Weitere EIB-Mittel für Privatsektor und ostafrikanische Fonds
Andere Links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

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