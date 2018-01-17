KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

The project concerns the promoter's investment to expand the coverage and capacity of its mobile telecommunications network (3G and 4G) as well as its FTTB (Fibre To The Building) network to provide fixed broadband services to small businesses and corporate customers in Kenya. The project will include access, core and transmission components as well as improved IT systems. The promoter will invest in its mobile network to improve its coverage and quality of service, especially for mobile services, and will launch an open eco-system mobile financial services product that enables deepening of financial inclusion in the country.