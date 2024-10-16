CORRIDOR VIII RAIL PHASE I - ALBANIA

The Project concerns the modernisation of the 34 km railway line between Durrës and Rrogozhinë in central Albania to bring it into compliance with EU standards. The Project is a significant component of the progressive completion of Corridor VIII, a 1,500 km multi-modal corridor running East/West between Bulgaria and Italy.

The Project will improve connectivity and accessibility as well as traffic safety and environmental conditions. It contributes to the development and convergence towards EU standards in the quality of core economic infrastructure. The Project will also facilitate regional integration, cohesion and trade as it will serve local, regional and international traffic demand.

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The Project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and the reduction of related negative transport externalities (pollution, global emissions, traffic accidents and road congestion), thus addressing important market failures. The Project is fully aligned with EU policies and the Green Agenda as well as Albania's priorities and strategies. The Project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.

The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions and will be complemented with financing from EBRD and investment and technical assistance grants from the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical and financial advice to the Promoter.