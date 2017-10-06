MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

The project relates to the construction of new telecom towers and rooftop sites to host mobile broadband base stations in Spain and Italy, as well as investments to increase the capacity of existing infrastructures to accommodate additional base stations and new operators. In addition, the project includes the deployment of fibre optics and microwave radio links to connect the base stations to the core networks of the promoter's customer operators, and the roll out of new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) nodes to improve indoor coverage and increase capacity of the customer operators' networks in urban areas.