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MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 46.000.000 €
Spanien : 54.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/12/2017 : 46.000.000 €
5/12/2017 : 54.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Juncker-Plan: EIB unterstützt Cellnex mit einem Darlehen über 100 Millionen Euro für die Entwicklung der Mobilfunkinfrastruktur in Spanien und Italien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/12/2017
20170581
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
CELLNEX TELECOM SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 201 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the construction of new telecom towers and rooftop sites to host mobile broadband base stations in Spain and Italy, as well as investments to increase the capacity of existing infrastructures to accommodate additional base stations and new operators. In addition, the project includes the deployment of fibre optics and microwave radio links to connect the base stations to the core networks of the promoter's customer operators, and the roll out of new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) nodes to improve indoor coverage and increase capacity of the customer operators' networks in urban areas.

Infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in Spain and Italy, by enabling the roll-out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on preparing for the launch of 5G networks in the future.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Juncker-Plan: EIB unterstützt Cellnex mit einem Darlehen über 100 Millionen Euro für die Entwicklung der Mobilfunkinfrastruktur in Spanien und Italien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76993638
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170581
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165093740
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170581
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Datenblätter
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Juncker-Plan: EIB unterstützt Cellnex mit einem Darlehen über 100 Millionen Euro für die Entwicklung der Mobilfunkinfrastruktur in Spanien und Italien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Juncker-Plan: EIB unterstützt Cellnex mit einem Darlehen über 100 Millionen Euro für die Entwicklung der Mobilfunkinfrastruktur in Spanien und Italien
Andere Links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

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