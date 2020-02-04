PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

The project will finance two structural bus rapid transit lines (BRT) in Thionville agglomeration: a 20 km line from Hayange to Basse-Ham and a 12 km line from Metzange to Yutz with a common section of 2.4 km in Thionville center. One depot and 3 park-and-ride facilities are included. The acquisition of 27 electric buses for the 2 BRT lines and 12 for the renewal of the bus fleet in accordance with the French Energy Transition Law (la loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte, « LTECV ») as well as the associated charging infrastructure are also part of the project.