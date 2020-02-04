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PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 100.000.000 €
Verkehr : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/06/2020 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Related EFSI register
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Februar 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/06/2020
20170491
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
SYNDICAT MIXTE DES TRANSPORTS URBAINS THIONVILLE-FENSCH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 221 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance two structural bus rapid transit lines (BRT) in Thionville agglomeration: a 20 km line from Hayange to Basse-Ham and a 12 km line from Metzange to Yutz with a common section of 2.4 km in Thionville center. One depot and 3 park-and-ride facilities are included. The acquisition of 27 electric buses for the 2 BRT lines and 12 for the renewal of the bus fleet in accordance with the French Energy Transition Law (la loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte, « LTECV ») as well as the associated charging infrastructure are also part of the project.

The two BRT lines supported by the project will act as feeders for Thionville train station and the main interchange hubs for cross-border workers travelling to Luxembourg. The lines will also serve districts designated as high-priority under urban policy by serving major facilities in urban centres such as schools, administrative and health facilities and industrial estates. The lines will cover the highest density districts and employments area in in the two Metropolitan Communities (communautés d'agglomération), namely Communauté d'Agglomération du Val de Fensch and Communauté d'Agglomération Portes de France Thionville.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance EIA Directive and with other relevant Directives (i.e. Habitats and Birds) will be checked during appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to the lower emission of noise and pollutants by electric buses compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing reliance on individual car use.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 May 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95817596
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170491
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 May 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130947338
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170491
Letzte Aktualisierung
29 May 2020
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Related EFSI register
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Datenblätter
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

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