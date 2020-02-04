PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project will finance two structural bus rapid transit lines (BRT) in Thionville agglomeration: a 20 km line from Hayange to Basse-Ham and a 12 km line from Metzange to Yutz with a common section of 2.4 km in Thionville center. One depot and 3 park-and-ride facilities are included. The acquisition of 27 electric buses for the 2 BRT lines and 12 for the renewal of the bus fleet in accordance with the French Energy Transition Law (la loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte, « LTECV ») as well as the associated charging infrastructure are also part of the project.
The two BRT lines supported by the project will act as feeders for Thionville train station and the main interchange hubs for cross-border workers travelling to Luxembourg. The lines will also serve districts designated as high-priority under urban policy by serving major facilities in urban centres such as schools, administrative and health facilities and industrial estates. The lines will cover the highest density districts and employments area in in the two Metropolitan Communities (communautés d'agglomération), namely Communauté d'Agglomération du Val de Fensch and Communauté d'Agglomération Portes de France Thionville.
The project falls under annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance EIA Directive and with other relevant Directives (i.e. Habitats and Birds) will be checked during appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to the lower emission of noise and pollutants by electric buses compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing reliance on individual car use.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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