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A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 150.000.000 €
Energie : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2019 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 August 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2019
20170439
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION
UNARETI SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 301 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance A2A Group's investments to extend and renovate its electricity networks during the period 2020-2023. The promoter is active in the production, distribution and sale of heating in Milan, Brescia, Bergamo and in other outer city suburbs of Brescia and Milan.

The programme is expected to allow A2A to connect new users to improve the quality of electricity supply and to cater for demand growth. According to the promoter, demand is expected to increase in the coming years due to the development of electro-mobility, the increasing use of air-conditioning in the summer months and the switching of home cooking systems from gas to electricity.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e. the due diligence focussed on the Promoter's capacity and capability to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter is required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95080637
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170439
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION
Datenblätter
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

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