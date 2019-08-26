A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e. the due diligence focussed on the Promoter's capacity and capability to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.