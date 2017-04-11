FL REGIONE FRIULI INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Framework loan for public sector entities to finance the construction and refurbishment of public infrastructures in the territory of the Region of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia.
The project will support investments that will increase earthquake resilience and energy efficiency in education and social infrastructures. It will also support smart economic growth by the enhancement of natural and cultural heritage and the financing of social infrastructure and the enhancement of resilience against risk factors. In brief, the project will contribute to i) sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of the development strategy of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, and ii) the overall development of the region and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business.
The main schemes will include the rehabilitation of buildings, upgrading their earthquake resilience and the enhancement of natural and cultural resources to support the tourism industry in the region. Italy has a Technical Building Code that takes into consideration the seismic risks and the requirements in accordance with the seismic classification. This code is frequently updated. The project comprises a multi-sector operation and some individual schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended or may be located within or in the immediate surroundings of Natura 2000 areas, protected under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impacts and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000) will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation stages. New or refurbished public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Haftungsausschluss
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