FL REGIONE FRIULI INFRASTRUCTURE

The main schemes will include the rehabilitation of buildings, upgrading their earthquake resilience and the enhancement of natural and cultural resources to support the tourism industry in the region. Italy has a Technical Building Code that takes into consideration the seismic risks and the requirements in accordance with the seismic classification. This code is frequently updated. The project comprises a multi-sector operation and some individual schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended or may be located within or in the immediate surroundings of Natura 2000 areas, protected under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impacts and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000) will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation stages. New or refurbished public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.