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KRAKOW TRAMWAY III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
122.736.491,61 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 122.736.491,61 €
Verkehr : 122.736.491,61 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/10/2020 : 35.198.950,59 €
28/11/2018 : 87.537.541,02 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Umweltfreundlicher Verkehr: EIB finanziert neue Straßenbahnen in Krakau

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juni 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/11/2018
20170390
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO KOMUNIKACYJNE SA W KRAKOWIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 537 million (EUR 126 million)
PLN 1095 million (EUR 256 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project aims to improve public transport in the city of Krakow through investments in the tram vehicles. EIB financing cover the purchase of up to 90 new trams to replace the obsolete units and the upgrade of other 20 vehicles.

All assets procured on this loan will be used in the city of Krakow and owned by MPK, the public transport company which is fully owned by the city.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the trams to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by tram services.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The promoter has indicated that the contract for the procurement of some of the new trams (50 trams) has been signed. During the appraisal the Bank will review the procurement processes for compliance with relevant EU directives and Bank policies.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Umweltfreundlicher Verkehr: EIB finanziert neue Straßenbahnen in Krakau

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84451641
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170390
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Andere Links
Übersicht
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Datenblätter
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Umweltfreundlicher Verkehr: EIB finanziert neue Straßenbahnen in Krakau

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Umweltfreundlicher Verkehr: EIB finanziert neue Straßenbahnen in Krakau
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III

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