PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN

The operation will be structured as a framework loan aiming at the expansion and rehabilitation/modernisation of irrigated areas up to approximately 60 000 hectares, as well as the modernisation of off-farm irrigation infrastructure and equipment which will impact on additional 52 000 hectares, in four regions of continental Portugal.

The subprojects under this operation are grouped into the preliminary National Irrigation Programme of Portugal 2020 which aims, among others, at fostering economic development in rural areas and increasing resilience to the effects of climate change. In the investment proposal, subprojects target either the modernisation of existing irrigation schemes with water savings or the expansion of irrigation systems, taking advantage of primary and some secondary infrastructure built several years ago. The majority of the proposed subprojects (59%) are located in the Alentejo region and will be served by the Alqueva system. The promoter expects a substantial number of new jobs in the local agro-food sector to be created in the long term.