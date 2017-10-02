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PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 200.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/02/2018 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB und CEB finanzieren Modernisierung und Ausbau der Bewässerungsinfrastruktur mit 280 Millionen Euro
Related sub-project
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN - REGUENGOS SUBPROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/02/2018
20170339
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 536 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will be structured as a framework loan aiming at the expansion and rehabilitation/modernisation of irrigated areas up to approximately 60 000 hectares, as well as the modernisation of off-farm irrigation infrastructure and equipment which will impact on additional 52 000 hectares, in four regions of continental Portugal.

The subprojects under this operation are grouped into the preliminary National Irrigation Programme of Portugal 2020 which aims, among others, at fostering economic development in rural areas and increasing resilience to the effects of climate change. In the investment proposal, subprojects target either the modernisation of existing irrigation schemes with water savings or the expansion of irrigation systems, taking advantage of primary and some secondary infrastructure built several years ago. The majority of the proposed subprojects (59%) are located in the Alentejo region and will be served by the Alqueva system. The promoter expects a substantial number of new jobs in the local agro-food sector to be created in the long term.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Approximately 28% of the project's intervention area involves transformation of agricultural dryland into irrigable land. As such, these parts of the project would be under the provision of Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92 EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and will be subject to environmental permitting as required. Only subprojects relating irrigation schemes earmarked within the eight river basin management plans (RBMPs) for 2016-2021 and fulfilling sustainability criteria established for irrigation investments in the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) Regulation will be eligible/considered for EIB financing.

Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN - REGUENGOS SUBPROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB und CEB finanzieren Modernisierung und Ausbau der Bewässerungsinfrastruktur mit 280 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76850500
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170339
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Datenblätter
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB und CEB finanzieren Modernisierung und Ausbau der Bewässerungsinfrastruktur mit 280 Millionen Euro
Related sub-project
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN - REGUENGOS SUBPROJECT

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB und CEB finanzieren Modernisierung und Ausbau der Bewässerungsinfrastruktur mit 280 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
10/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN
Related sub-project
PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN - REGUENGOS SUBPROJECT

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