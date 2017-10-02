PORTUGAL IRRIGATION PLAN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Land- und Forstwirtschaft, Fischerei
The operation will be structured as a framework loan aiming at the expansion and rehabilitation/modernisation of irrigated areas up to approximately 60 000 hectares, as well as the modernisation of off-farm irrigation infrastructure and equipment which will impact on additional 52 000 hectares, in four regions of continental Portugal.
The subprojects under this operation are grouped into the preliminary National Irrigation Programme of Portugal 2020 which aims, among others, at fostering economic development in rural areas and increasing resilience to the effects of climate change. In the investment proposal, subprojects target either the modernisation of existing irrigation schemes with water savings or the expansion of irrigation systems, taking advantage of primary and some secondary infrastructure built several years ago. The majority of the proposed subprojects (59%) are located in the Alentejo region and will be served by the Alqueva system. The promoter expects a substantial number of new jobs in the local agro-food sector to be created in the long term.
Approximately 28% of the project's intervention area involves transformation of agricultural dryland into irrigable land. As such, these parts of the project would be under the provision of Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92 EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and will be subject to environmental permitting as required. Only subprojects relating irrigation schemes earmarked within the eight river basin management plans (RBMPs) for 2016-2021 and fulfilling sustainability criteria established for irrigation investments in the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) Regulation will be eligible/considered for EIB financing.
Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.