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MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Montenegro : 80.000.000 €
Verkehr : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/07/2020 : 40.000.000 €
28/11/2018 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Ausbau von Hauptverkehrsstraßen mit 40 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 November 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/11/2018
20170211
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAMME
MONTENEGRO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 185 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project includes five road rehabilitation and improvement schemes up to approximately 180 km. It is part of the Montenegro reconstruction programme of the Traffic Directorate of the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs for main roads at over 200 km over a period of three years. The project also includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of several bridges and tunnels and the construction of climbing lanes and a boulevard. It aims at improving transport conditions, including level of service and safety.

The project is expected to promote regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development, and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project is in accordance and pursuing the objectives of the Pre-Accession support and support for EU External Policies in the Neighbourhood/Partnership Countries. The project is expected to improve connectivity and reinforce the integration between the Western Balkans region and the EU, and strengthen the country's competitiveness in line with the 2017 Transport Community Treaty. The operation shall become part of the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), following its endorsement by the European Council and the European Parliament.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The individual schemes of the project are investments of small and medium size for the reconstruction of existing roads. As overall alignments are to be maintained and there is limited construction of climbing lanes, the project is likely to have limited environmental and social impacts. In the situation where these schemes were located in the EU, they would likely fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition and/or resettlement, will be put in place. An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement of affected households.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
27/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Ausbau von Hauptverkehrsstraßen mit 40 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79531821
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170211
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88440506
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170211
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Andere Links
Übersicht
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Ausbau von Hauptverkehrsstraßen mit 40 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Straßen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB finanziert Ausbau von Hauptverkehrsstraßen mit 40 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework

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