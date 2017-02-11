MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM

The individual schemes of the project are investments of small and medium size for the reconstruction of existing roads. As overall alignments are to be maintained and there is limited construction of climbing lanes, the project is likely to have limited environmental and social impacts. In the situation where these schemes were located in the EU, they would likely fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition and/or resettlement, will be put in place. An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement of affected households.