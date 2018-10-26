GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II

Übersicht
The project consists of a framework loan to support the construction and upgrade of key road priorities enhancing the connectivity within Georgia and towards neighboring countries.
The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian Government in completing the implementation of its national priority 2017-2020 construction and upgrading programme for the road network. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructures development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border and regional connectivity, the population's local mobility and ensuring short and long term benefits for all road users.
If located in the EU, the operation would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively). Those investment schemes which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in, would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, climate adaptation, social impacts and mitigation measures will be further checked during the appraisal of individual sub-projects to be allocated by the EIB under the Georgia Transport Connectivity (GTC) II Framework Loan. In particular, the Bank services will discuss with the competent authorities the environment permits needed to implement the investment schemes, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and protected areas affected by these sub-projects.
The operation will be implemented with other International Financial Institutions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the road sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.