GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II

If located in the EU, the operation would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively). Those investment schemes which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in, would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, climate adaptation, social impacts and mitigation measures will be further checked during the appraisal of individual sub-projects to be allocated by the EIB under the Georgia Transport Connectivity (GTC) II Framework Loan. In particular, the Bank services will discuss with the competent authorities the environment permits needed to implement the investment schemes, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and protected areas affected by these sub-projects.