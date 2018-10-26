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GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Georgien : 250.000.000 €
Verkehr : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/02/2019 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: EIB fördert erneut Verkehrsinfrastruktur
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Oktober 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/02/2019
20170159
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
MINISTRY OF REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 558 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a framework loan to support the construction and upgrade of key road priorities enhancing the connectivity within Georgia and towards neighboring countries.

The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian Government in completing the implementation of its national priority 2017-2020 construction and upgrading programme for the road network. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructures development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border and regional connectivity, the population's local mobility and ensuring short and long term benefits for all road users.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located in the EU, the operation would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively). Those investment schemes which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in, would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, climate adaptation, social impacts and mitigation measures will be further checked during the appraisal of individual sub-projects to be allocated by the EIB under the Georgia Transport Connectivity (GTC) II Framework Loan. In particular, the Bank services will discuss with the competent authorities the environment permits needed to implement the investment schemes, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and protected areas affected by these sub-projects.

The operation will be implemented with other International Financial Institutions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the road sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: EIB fördert erneut Verkehrsinfrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87025219
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170159
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Georgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Andere Links
Übersicht
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Datenblätter
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: EIB fördert erneut Verkehrsinfrastruktur
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgien: EIB fördert erneut Verkehrsinfrastruktur
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Medienanfragen

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