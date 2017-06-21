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BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
49.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 49.500.000 €
Verkehr : 49.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/09/2017 : 49.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Neue Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - Europäische Investitionsbank, Société Générale und Brittany Ferries besiegeln erfolgreich erste „grüne“ Finanzierung für den Seeverkehr
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Juni 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/09/2017
20170070
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BAI - MONT ST-MICHEL II FINANCING
Brittany Ferries Group
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 178 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project involves the construction of a dual-fuelled passenger/vehicle ferry (which utilises either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or normal marine fuel oils) for the promoter's fleet. It will be constructed and operated to comply with EU & International Maritime Organization (IMO) specifications and regulations and operate under an EU flag. The vessel will be constructed to EU environmental standards and certified for operations within the EU's emission control areas. The ship is scheduled for operations on the promoter's channel route between the UK (Portsmouth) and France (Caen-Ouistreham).

Promotion of sustainable maritime transport

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will contribute to a significant improvement in the environmental performance of the promoter's fleet. The project vessel will be fitted with LNG marine engines and, as such, will significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants including CO2. In addition, the project will improve service quality and increase freight and passenger capacity on the existing promoter's routes in the channel area. Therefore, the project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy as well as EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The promoter has conducted its procurement processes via a number of well-established international ship brokers. Procurement was completed through a negotiated procedure between the ship-owner and a number of European yards. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory for the EIB.

Kommentar(e)

This is the first project to be approved for financing under the Bank's Green Shipping Guarantee programme and under the framework agreement signed with Société Générale. It will be structured as a funded risk participation between EIB and Société Générale. The programme benefits from the combined support of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

Weitere Unterlagen
20/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Neue Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - Europäische Investitionsbank, Société Générale und Brittany Ferries besiegeln erfolgreich erste „grüne“ Finanzierung für den Seeverkehr

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Jul 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74677987
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170070
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Andere Links
Übersicht
BAI - MONT ST-MICHEL II FINANCING
Datenblätter
BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Neue Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - Europäische Investitionsbank, Société Générale und Brittany Ferries besiegeln erfolgreich erste „grüne“ Finanzierung für den Seeverkehr
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Neue Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - Europäische Investitionsbank, Société Générale und Brittany Ferries besiegeln erfolgreich erste „grüne“ Finanzierung für den Seeverkehr
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

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