BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING

The project will contribute to a significant improvement in the environmental performance of the promoter's fleet. The project vessel will be fitted with LNG marine engines and, as such, will significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants including CO2. In addition, the project will improve service quality and increase freight and passenger capacity on the existing promoter's routes in the channel area. Therefore, the project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy as well as EU and EIB objectives on climate action.