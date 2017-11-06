RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations and relevant EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings; as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.