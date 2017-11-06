Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
33.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 33.000.000 €
Industrie : 33.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/07/2018 : 33.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 November 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/07/2018
20170001
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CONSTRUCTION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
SOCIETE NATIONALE IMMOBILIERE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 33 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed project supports a 5-year programme for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories).

The proposed project supports a 5-year programme of EUR 55.8m for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories) with an emphasis on the energy performance improvement and represents 10% of the total stock and is exclusive of non-residential premises. Out of the 7,106 units, 751 are directly owned by the promoter and 6,355 are under emphyteusis (Bail Emphythéotique Administratif) and facilities management contracts with the promoter. At State level, the counterpart of the promoter, in particular for rent levels and payments, is the Sous-direction de l'immobilier et du logement de la Direction générale de la gendarmie nationale and is part of the Ministry of Interior since 2009 for civil matters (previously Ministry of Defence).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations and relevant EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings; as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77570268
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170001
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Andere Links
Übersicht
CONSTRUCTION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Datenblätter
RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen