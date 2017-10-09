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BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
38.300.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 38.300.000 €
Industrie : 14.171.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 24.129.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/05/2020 : 2.590.000 €
20/05/2020 : 4.410.000 €
18/12/2019 : 11.581.000 €
18/12/2019 : 19.719.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB finanziert verstärkt energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2019
20160952
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 6
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 38 million
EUR 58 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This investment concerns the thermal retrofit of existing and the construction of new public schools and kindergartens as well as the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family residential buildings in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency measures of the building envelope and internal equipment, including the installation of solar panels for electricity and hot water.

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The sub-projects to be financed are small residential and public buildings within the urban area of the municipality of Sector 6 and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal refurbishments of buildings and construction of new buildings as near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. For all buildings under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB finanziert verstärkt energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Dec 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
78824220
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160952
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Andere Links
Übersicht
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datenblätter
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB finanziert verstärkt energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB finanziert verstärkt energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Andere Links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

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