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BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
62.146.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 62.146.000 €
Industrie : 62.146.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/04/2021 : 20.449.000 €
30/04/2020 : 20.600.000 €
4/10/2019 : 21.097.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juni 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/10/2019
20160951
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 2
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 62 million
EUR 99 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of the 3rd phase of Bucharest Sector 2's thermal rehabilitation programme to improve energy efficiency in 400 residential buildings located in Bucharest Sector 2. This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.

This investment concerns the third phase of the refurbishment programme of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 2 in Bucharest and it will contribute to the SFSB (Smart Finance for Smart Buildings) initiative. Approximately 400 buildings shall be refurbished. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roofs and cellar insulation) as well as optimisation of the heating systems.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting measures, which reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impact during construction. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The operation will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), which may include publication in the OJEU where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Aug 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84361515
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160951
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Andere Links
Übersicht
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datenblätter
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

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