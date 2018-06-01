BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting measures, which reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impact during construction. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The operation will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.