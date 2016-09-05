Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
29.178.422,44 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 29.178.422,44 €
Verkehr : 29.178.422,44 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/01/2018 : 29.178.422,44 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 April 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/01/2018
20160905
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PKP LHS RAILWAY RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
PKP LINIA HUTNICZA SZEROKOTOROWA SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 121 million (EUR 29 million)
PLN 330 million (EUR 78 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Modernisation of railway infrastructure including stations, signalling and level crossings, as well as purchase of the maintenance equipment for the dedicated broad gauge line (1520 mm) in the south-east of Poland.

The project indicatively consists of the following components: • Construction of new Zamosc - Majdan LHS passing loop, • Reconstruction of the Zamosc – Bortatycze LHS station track layout, • Construction of the fiberglass telecommunication cable on the section LHS headquarter – Zamosc Bortatycze LHS – Slawkow LHS, • Reconstruction and extension of the Hrubieszow station, • Construction of the Local Control Centres at Zamosc Bortatycze LHS, Wola Baranowska LHS and Sedziszow LHS stations, • Construction of the computerised signalling at Slawkow LHS station, • Implementation of the signalling at selected level crossings on the LHS line, • Purchase of the tracks maintenance equipment. The list of components will be confirmed / verified during appraisal.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project consists of several separate investments, some of which (construction and modernisation of the stations) fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and may therefore require an EIA. This will be assessed during the appraisal. Should any investment have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives.

The promoter has been preliminarily assessed by EIB as not having the status of a contracting entity subject to the obligations of the EU Directive 2014/25/EU for the following reason. The promoter is a public undertaking operating on the basis of a special or exclusive right granted by a competent authority; moreover the promoter gained such right without competition. However, its activities do not fall within the definitions stated in Articles 8-14 (specifically Art 11 on transport) of the Directive which would otherwise require such public undertaking to apply the Directive's provisions. The company does not provide a network delivering a service to the public in the field of transport by virtue of its current position as both infrastructure manager and sole railway undertaking. In its freight operating activities, the conditions under which it operates are not laid down by a competent authority; rather it is free to determine the routes to be served, the capacity to be made available and the frequency of the service. There is no public service obligation. This initial opinion on the promoter's status under Directive 2014/25/EU is to be confirmed during appraisal. Moreover, the promoter receives no compensation for its activities and the contracts proposed to be financed in part by the EIB loan under this operation are not otherwise financed by public funds. The promoter also faces competition from the parallel E30 rail line as well as from the road sector. Despite not being subject to a public procurement regime, the promoter has promulgated and applies its own rules for the procurement procedures for supplies, services and works. These rules ensure due economy, efficiency, fairness and transparency in the procurement process. The Bank will encourage the promoter to publish relevant tender notices in the EU Official Journal.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Nov 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
73546958
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160905
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
226382629
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160905
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
PKP LHS RAILWAY RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Datenblätter
PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Videos

Thumbnail: #investEU: How the Juncker Plan works in Poland
#investEU: How the Juncker Plan works in Poland
Learn more

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen