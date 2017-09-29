POZNAN SOCIAL HOUSING INVESTMENT FACILITY

The project will be located within the existing urban area under local spatial development plans, and outside Natura 2000 or protected areas. Given the scope of this operation, an EIA under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) may be required for some of the housing schemes. However, given that the scale of the schemes and the fact that the development sites are below the two hectare threshold, it is deemed unlikely that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required for the project. The environmental impact at the construction stage will be short-lived and reversible, at a level which is deemed acceptable. The individual project building permits will stipulate monitoring of environmental requirements prior to, during and post construction. Potential negative effects (i.e. dust and noise during construction) will be alleviated by implementing effective mitigation measures (i.e. drainage systems, reinstatement of damaged vegetation with local species). Construction works include the implementation of energy efficiency measures and therefore, the investments are expected to bring a number of positive effects in this regard. The refurbishment component will include energy efficiency measures.