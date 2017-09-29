POZNAN SOCIAL HOUSING INVESTMENT FACILITY

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Financing of a total investment in social housing to build approximately 1 050 housing units in several locations in the City of Poznan. The project also includes the refurbishment of existing dwelling units, community healthcare centres, associated open space and provision for local amenities such as shops and services. Based on national average household size, the project has the potential to provide accommodation for more than 2 940 people.
The operation forms part of the strategic programme of the City of Poznan 'Let's live in Poznan', with the objective to improve the standard of living and the attractiveness of the city's space and architecture. The proportion of the population at risk of not being able to secure adequate housing has risen in recent years, as indicated by a rising poverty rate in the period 2012 to 2015 in the Wielkopolskie vojvodship, of which Poznan is the largest city.
The project will be located within the existing urban area under local spatial development plans, and outside Natura 2000 or protected areas. Given the scope of this operation, an EIA under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) may be required for some of the housing schemes. However, given that the scale of the schemes and the fact that the development sites are below the two hectare threshold, it is deemed unlikely that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required for the project. The environmental impact at the construction stage will be short-lived and reversible, at a level which is deemed acceptable. The individual project building permits will stipulate monitoring of environmental requirements prior to, during and post construction. Potential negative effects (i.e. dust and noise during construction) will be alleviated by implementing effective mitigation measures (i.e. drainage systems, reinstatement of damaged vegetation with local species). Construction works include the implementation of energy efficiency measures and therefore, the investments are expected to bring a number of positive effects in this regard. The refurbishment component will include energy efficiency measures.
The promoter contracts the design, build and maintenance of its housing investments in accordance with the public procurement laws of Poland, meaning public procurement is used for (a) design and build and (b) the maintenance and repair of its properties. Poland has transposed the relevant EU procurement directives therefore the contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. Publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union will take place as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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