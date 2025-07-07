MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). As a candidate country to the EU, the Republic of Moldova has committed to aligning its environmental legislation. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the EIA Directive.