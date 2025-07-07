Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
101.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Moldau : 101.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 101.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/07/2025 : 101.000.000 €
Datenblätter
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Übersicht
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 April 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/07/2025
20160888
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA - MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 101 million
EUR 209 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction and equipping of two new regional hospitals in the Republic of Moldova: the B?l?i Regional Hospital (BRH) in the north and the Cahul Regional Hospital (CRH) in the south.

The aim is to decentralise tertiary healthcare services and improve their accessibility in both the northern and southern Moldova, thereby enhancing the overall provision of healthcare in the country. The project will support the effective implementation of Moldova's National Health Strategy 2022–2030 by strengthening social assistance mechanisms and promoting an inclusive society. This will be achieved through improved access to hospital care and by enhancing the outreach and quality of healthcare services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). As a candidate country to the EU, the Republic of Moldova has committed to aligning its environmental legislation. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the EIA Directive.

The EIB will require the Promoter implementing the project (i.e., the Ministry of Health) to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 Juli 2025
8 Juli 2025
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241331129
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160888
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
