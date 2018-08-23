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AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
221.138.637,28 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ukraine : 221.138.637,28 €
Verkehr : 11.056.931,87 €
Energie : 52.188.718,4 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 63.245.650,26 €
Industrie : 94.647.336,75 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/05/2019 : 361.341,77 €
18/12/2018 : 533.532,57 €
6/05/2019 : 1.705.533,16 €
6/05/2019 : 2.066.874,93 €
18/12/2018 : 2.518.273,71 €
18/12/2018 : 3.051.806,28 €
6/05/2019 : 3.093.085,56 €
6/05/2019 : 4.103.342,58 €
18/12/2018 : 4.567.038,76 €
18/12/2018 : 6.058.714,95 €
6/05/2019 : 19.367.776,96 €
6/05/2019 : 23.471.119,53 €
18/12/2018 : 28.597.134,57 €
18/12/2018 : 34.655.849,52 €
6/05/2019 : 35.124.612,45 €
18/12/2018 : 51.862.599,98 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Related public register
29/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Oktober 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2018
20160881
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
KERNEL HOLDING SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 250 million (EUR 219 million)
USD 519 million (EUR 454 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of two inland grain silos, a grain handling and storage terminal located within the Port of Chernomorsk, five biomass-fired combined heat and power plants (CHPs) and one sunflower oil crushing plant, in different locations in Ukraine.

EIB funds are expected to enable the company to improve trade and export logistics by constructing new grain silos (accessible also to third parties) and transhipment facilities. It will directly support the upgrade of agricultural facilities and contribute to aligning with the EU standards in the country. Through the construction of a new greenfield sunflower oilseed production plant, which is expected to incorporate best available technology, the company should be able to be more resource efficient, consolidate its competitive position and, therefore, increase its market share both in Ukraine and in the EU. Finally, the construction and installation of several biomass-based CHP units will contribute to the country infrastructure and will contribute to the increase of Renewable Energy production, thereby contributing to the integration of Ukraine into the European energy system. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bio-economy in Ukraine.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All of the project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
29/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Aug 2018
Sprache
Ukrainisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86505214
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160881
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Verkehr
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Oct 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87913990
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160881
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Verkehr
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Aug 2018
Sprache
Ukrainisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86543276
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160881
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Verkehr
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Aug 2018
Sprache
Ukrainisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86545621
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160881
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Verkehr
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
256905311
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20160881
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Verkehr
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Related public register
29/10/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Datenblätter
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

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