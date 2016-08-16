BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA procedure should be undertaken. The federal competent authority has screened the project out in accordance with domestic legislation. The project has been subject to an initial environmental assessment and the further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks will be reviewed during appraisal. The project will require the acquisition of about 50ha of land and will entail permanent involuntary resettlement of some households/businesses as well as generate some temporary road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB social standards will be reviewed.