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BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 500.000.000 €
Verkehr : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/09/2018 : 200.000.000 €
5/10/2017 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB vergibt Rekorddarlehen - 500 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Bangalore

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Mai 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/10/2017
20160816
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
BANGALORE METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1634 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a 23km metro line and purchase of a fleet of about 96 metro cars in Bangalore, Karnataka, in southern India

The proposed operation will be extended under the Own Risk Facilities (ORF), Climate Action and Environmental Facility (CAEF) for the 2014-2016 period. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the EIB's External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the National Urban Transport Policy 2006 and Bangalore Revised City Masterplan to 2031.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA procedure should be undertaken. The federal competent authority has screened the project out in accordance with domestic legislation. The project has been subject to an initial environmental assessment and the further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks will be reviewed during appraisal. The project will require the acquisition of about 50ha of land and will entail permanent involuntary resettlement of some households/businesses as well as generate some temporary road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB social standards will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/07/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
13/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
24/08/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB vergibt Rekorddarlehen - 500 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Bangalore

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jul 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76857397
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
75025126
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141776212
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141783814
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143755173
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Aug 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143756287
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160816
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Datenblätter
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB vergibt Rekorddarlehen - 500 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Bangalore

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB vergibt Rekorddarlehen - 500 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Bangalore
Andere Links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment

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