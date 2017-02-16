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UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Lettland : 30.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 12.000.000 €
Bildung : 18.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/07/2017 : 12.000.000 €
20/07/2017 : 18.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB vergibt Darlehen von 30 Millionen Euro für Campusausbau der Universität Lettlands

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Februar 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/07/2017
20160695
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
LATVIJAS UNIVERSITATE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 90 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a new research and technology centre and a new study centre as part of the development of the university campus

The project concerns the second phase of University of Latvia's (UL) campus development plan. The proposed project will finance the construction and furnishing of two university facilities in the new Tornakalns campus, located in the direct vicinity of the historical city centre of Riga, next to the National Library. The purpose of the project is to support the modernisation of the university's infrastructure by building a new research and technology centre and a new study centre. UL's aim is to foster interdisciplinary synergies and cooperation between research institutes and study departments by increasing the quality and relevance of teaching, learning and academic research activities. Concentrating the research activities in a single location at the Tornakalns campus instead of using the current isolated facilities around the city of Riga will contribute to the overall quality of the academic space by ensuring a full campus experience for the students.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked. For new buildings the following EU directives: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The design of the buildings with regard to energy performance and any specific targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/04/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB vergibt Darlehen von 30 Millionen Euro für Campusausbau der Universität Lettlands

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Apr 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68895566
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160695
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Datenblätter
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB vergibt Darlehen von 30 Millionen Euro für Campusausbau der Universität Lettlands

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB vergibt Darlehen von 30 Millionen Euro für Campusausbau der Universität Lettlands
Andere Links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE

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