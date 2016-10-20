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S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
325.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 325.000.000 €
Verkehr : 325.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/07/2017 : 325.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Oktober 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/07/2017
20160660
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 325 million
EUR 900 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of two dual-carriageway 2x2 lane expressway sections on the S7 (north-south connection between Gdansk and Warsaw) and the S8 (connection between Warsaw and the Lithuanian border)

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T corridor. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating-cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity, in particular on the S8 which is currently the (only) major link from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and the other Baltic States for commercial long-distance traffic and passenger vehicles. As far as the sections on the S7 are concerned, they constitute the last essential missing part on the route between Gdansk and Warsaw to comply with an expressway standard.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project involves the construction of new expressways mostly along the existing alignment of the national roads in a largely rural environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project crosses one Natura 2000 area (Puszcza Biala PLB 140007) and is situated in the vicinity of several others. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational program infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69307245
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160660
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND
Datenblätter
S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

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