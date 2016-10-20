S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T corridor. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating-cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity, in particular on the S8 which is currently the (only) major link from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and the other Baltic States for commercial long-distance traffic and passenger vehicles. As far as the sections on the S7 are concerned, they constitute the last essential missing part on the route between Gdansk and Warsaw to comply with an expressway standard.