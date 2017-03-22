NAPOLI URBAN TRANSPORT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project aims to finance a limited number of average-sized and large components fostering urban transport and mobility in the city of Naples. It includes: works on the existing metro line 1 to improve its signalling system, safety standards and accessibility for persons with reduced mobility; the purchase of 20 new trains and the associated works on the existing depot; technological upgrade and improvement of safety and accessibility standards of the existing four cable car systems; the implementation of energy efficiency measures for public road lighting; road renewal components aiming to increase safety, reduce congestion and improve the urban environment.
The project is primarily expected to help to increase the capacity and quality of public transport services in the metropolitan area of Naples, thereby supporting sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The components included in the project are also located in a convergence area and, by facilitating accessibility, are expected to promote regional development.
The Bank's services will check at appraisal that components included in the project are compliant with relevant EU environmental legislation and, especially for road schemes and works related to the extension of the depot, whether a screening process was carried out in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. No major environmental and social issues have been identified so far based on the information made available by the promoter and the project is expected to have an overall positive impact on the environment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, and/or 2007/66/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.