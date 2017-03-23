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GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
479.059.085,25 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 479.059.085,25 €
Stadtentwicklung : 479.059.085,25 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/06/2018 : 239.165.789,75 €
16/12/2019 : 239.893.295,5 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 März 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2018
20160549
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
GOETEBORG KOMMUN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 5000 million (EUR 528 million)
SEK 10000 million (EUR 1056 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the city of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal framework loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and wastewater treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.

The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the City of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal Framework Loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and waste water treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Nov 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67856397
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160549
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184991044
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160549
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

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