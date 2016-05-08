BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Construction of approximately 2,200 social housing units with ancillary infrastructure for rent in the city of Barcelona
The project will contribute to the alleviation of current shortages in social housing supply in Barcelona and to the overall urban regeneration of designated areas.
Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required
The project comes under the Housing Strategy of Barcelona 2008-2016 (currently being updated to 2016-2025) whose main objective is to increase the number of social housing units for rent and to improve housing conditions, increasing the attractiveness of Barcelona as a place to live. Moreover, the project is fully in line with the Shared Strategy for a More Inclusive City which, among other objectives, aims to improve the integration of vulnerable people in the city.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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