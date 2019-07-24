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BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 300.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2019 : 143.088.648 €
20/12/2019 : 156.911.352 €
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
07/01/2020 - BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Juli 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2019
20160440
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 840 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns a "de-linked risk sharing guarantee" to provide new loans to small medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a Spanish bank's corporate and midcap loan portfolios.The project consists of a guarantee scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and preselected portfolio of corporate and Mid-Cap loans.

The operation will make further resources available to SMEs and Midcaps to fund their projects, mainly based in Spain but also in other EU countries, in line with the objectives of European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) promoting and accelerating private sector investments, as well as enhancing access to finance to SMEs and Midcaps, which remain key for employment growth in Spain. In addition, part of the operation will have a special focus on riskier SMEs such as self-employed individuals and/or microenterprises (at least 20% of portfolio) and SMEs operating in regions that have higher levels of unemployment compared to the national average (i.e. at least 30% of the new loans are expected to be allocated to SMEs/Midcaps in transition regions).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the EIB will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/01/2020 - BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

scoreboard - BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125784488
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20160440
Letzte Aktualisierung
7 Jan 2020
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related EFSI register
07/01/2020 - BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS
Andere Links
Übersicht
BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS
Datenblätter
BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

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