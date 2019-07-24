BBVA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

The project concerns a "de-linked risk sharing guarantee" to provide new loans to small medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a Spanish bank's corporate and midcap loan portfolios.The project consists of a guarantee scheme under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and preselected portfolio of corporate and Mid-Cap loans.

The operation will make further resources available to SMEs and Midcaps to fund their projects, mainly based in Spain but also in other EU countries, in line with the objectives of European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) promoting and accelerating private sector investments, as well as enhancing access to finance to SMEs and Midcaps, which remain key for employment growth in Spain. In addition, part of the operation will have a special focus on riskier SMEs such as self-employed individuals and/or microenterprises (at least 20% of portfolio) and SMEs operating in regions that have higher levels of unemployment compared to the national average (i.e. at least 30% of the new loans are expected to be allocated to SMEs/Midcaps in transition regions).