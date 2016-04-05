GEORGIA UPGRADE OF MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The proposed project is a framework loan to finance Local Self-Governments (LSG) investment needs in line with the Government's decentralization agenda. The project is a repeat-operation of the 2015 0172 Georgia urban reconstruction and development FL, approved in July 2015. The new operation will however not include an emergency component. The project´s development objective is to improve the efficiency and reliability of targeted municipal services and infrastructure. This will be achieved by investing in high-priority local infrastructure improvements, and by supporting LSGs in enhancing their capacity and systems for service delivery. The final beneficiaries of the schemes are the countrywide residents of towns and villages, who currently experience sub-standard quality of municipal services and other public sector services. The targeted sectors will primarily be municipal roads, public buildings, water, solid waste and possibly tourism infrastructure. The schemes are expected to be located over the entire country.