THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

Übersicht
Investments aimed at energy efficiency, modernisation and extension of the Krakow District heating system
The project will increase the energy efficiency of the district heating network, reduce the intensity of CO2 emissions for heat supply and contribute to the security of supply of heat; consequently supporting national and European targets in those areas. The city of Krakow with its entire region is classified as a convergence region. The project aims to secure the service life of a high quality district heating system for the next 20 years and to increase the overall energy efficiency of the system by densifying and extending the grid through new connections and new equipment and substations. If renovated and well maintained, the district heating system will keep the ability to efficiently distribute heat from a coal cogeneration plant.
Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Given the project location in urban areas, the nature and the small scale of the investments, EIAs are unlikely to be required and the project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Utilities Directive 2014/25/EU) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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