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THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
47.454.088,16 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 47.454.088,16 €
Energie : 47.454.088,16 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2017 : 47.454.088,16 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt nachhaltige Entwicklung in Polens zweitgrößter Stadt Krakau

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Februar 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2017
20160213
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO ENERGETYKI CIEPLNEJ SA W KRAKOWIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 200 million (EUR 46 million)
PLN 506 million (EUR 117 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investments aimed at energy efficiency, modernisation and extension of the Krakow District heating system

The project will increase the energy efficiency of the district heating network, reduce the intensity of CO2 emissions for heat supply and contribute to the security of supply of heat; consequently supporting national and European targets in those areas. The city of Krakow with its entire region is classified as a convergence region. The project aims to secure the service life of a high quality district heating system for the next 20 years and to increase the overall energy efficiency of the system by densifying and extending the grid through new connections and new equipment and substations. If renovated and well maintained, the district heating system will keep the ability to efficiently distribute heat from a coal cogeneration plant.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Given the project location in urban areas, the nature and the small scale of the investments, EIAs are unlikely to be required and the project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Utilities Directive 2014/25/EU) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt nachhaltige Entwicklung in Polens zweitgrößter Stadt Krakau

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Nov 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79520766
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160213
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Andere Links
Übersicht
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Datenblätter
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt nachhaltige Entwicklung in Polens zweitgrößter Stadt Krakau

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt nachhaltige Entwicklung in Polens zweitgrößter Stadt Krakau
Andere Links
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

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