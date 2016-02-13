THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

The project will increase the energy efficiency of the district heating network, reduce the intensity of CO2 emissions for heat supply and contribute to the security of supply of heat; consequently supporting national and European targets in those areas. The city of Krakow with its entire region is classified as a convergence region. The project aims to secure the service life of a high quality district heating system for the next 20 years and to increase the overall energy efficiency of the system by densifying and extending the grid through new connections and new equipment and substations. If renovated and well maintained, the district heating system will keep the ability to efficiently distribute heat from a coal cogeneration plant.