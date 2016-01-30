CESKA SPORITELNA INNOVFIN MID-CAP GUARANTEE

Mid-cap guarantee operation, set up as a risk-sharing instrument under the InnovFin Mid-Cap Guarantee Facility established within the scope of the Horizon 2020 Debt Financial Instrument targeting research and innovation driven mid-caps. The guarantee will cover 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of new loans, on a loan-by-loan basis. The new loans will be originated by Ceska Sporitelna (CSAS), and will finance innovative mid-caps, having eligible expenditures. The purpose of the operation is to increase the capacity of CSAS to fund innovative mid-caps, as a result of the regulatory capital relief resulting from the issuance of the guarantee.