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CESKA SPORITELNA INNOVFIN MID-CAP GUARANTEE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
49.998.149,71 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Czechia : 49.998.149,71 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 49.998.149,71 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2016 : 24.998.149,71 €
23/12/2016 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: EIB fördert gemeinsam mit Česká spořitelna innovative Midcap-Unternehmen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Mai 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2016
20160130
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CESKA SPORITELNA INNOVFIN MID-CAP GUARANTEE
CESKA SPORITELNA AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Mid-cap guarantee operation, set up as a risk-sharing instrument under the InnovFin Mid-Cap Guarantee Facility established within the scope of the Horizon 2020 Debt Financial Instrument targeting research and innovation driven mid-caps. The guarantee will cover 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of new loans, on a loan-by-loan basis. The new loans will be originated by Ceska Sporitelna (CSAS), and will finance innovative mid-caps, having eligible expenditures. The purpose of the operation is to increase the capacity of CSAS to fund innovative mid-caps, as a result of the regulatory capital relief resulting from the issuance of the guarantee.

The purpose of the operation is to increase the capacity of CSAS to fund innovative mid-caps, as a result of the regulatory capital relief resulting from the issuance of the guarantee.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation and some of the sub-projects may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Bank requires the promoter and the final beneficiary to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law, as well as according to the provisions in the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC if a sub-project has a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network.

The promoter and the final beneficiaries are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. The EU directives on public procurement are not applicable.

Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: EIB fördert gemeinsam mit Česká spořitelna innovative Midcap-Unternehmen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: EIB fördert gemeinsam mit Česká spořitelna innovative Midcap-Unternehmen
Andere Links

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