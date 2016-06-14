WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION

Construction of the 16.4 km long extension of metro line II in Warsaw and 14 new stations, purchase of 37 pieces of rolling stock for metro line II, construction of depot in Mory and purchase of 22 pieces of rolling stock to replace existing ones used on the first metro line

The project consists of extensions of the second metro line in Warsaw (the first phase was financed under two EIB operations (WARSAW II METRO LINE INFRASTRUCTURE and WARSAW METRO ROLLING STOCK) and involved the construction of the central section under the Vistula River and the city centre; this was completed recently). The second phase involves the construction of extensions on both sides of the central section; these works will start soon. It includes approximately 15 km of metro line, 14 new stations and a depot. The project also includes the acquisition of 59 new metro rolling stock units partially to increase the fleet and replacing existing obsolete trains. As with the central section, the promoter intends to use a mix of funding from the EU (Cohesion Fund), the EIB and its own resources.