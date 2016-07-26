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FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
41.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 41.500.000 €
Energie : 16.600.000 €
Industrie : 24.900.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2016 : 16.600.000 €
21/12/2016 : 24.900.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Juli 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2016
20160028
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Private company
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Energy and resource efficiency as well as research and development (R&D) investments in sugar and starch plants in Austria, upgrade of a bio-ethanol production unit in Austria and construction of a new sugar packaging plant in Hungary

The investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its business segments through innovation and process optimisation. The modernisation of the existing industrial sites and the investment in improved logistics are expected to decrease its costs by saving energy, water and inputs. The proposed measures will also increase the promoter's environmental sustainability.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments for the modernisation and capacity expansion of several existing and already permitted production sites of the promoter that are within the provisions of Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The investments at the bio-ethanol plant imply the modification of a facility that is typified under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC (and its amending Directives). The EIA screening procedure has been initiated. The status and details of the EIA and IED authorization procedures as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
71244965
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160028
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jan 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135882310
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160028
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Datenblätter
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

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