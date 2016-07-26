FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

The project concerns investments for the modernisation and capacity expansion of several existing and already permitted production sites of the promoter that are within the provisions of Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The investments at the bio-ethanol plant imply the modification of a facility that is typified under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC (and its amending Directives). The EIA screening procedure has been initiated. The status and details of the EIA and IED authorization procedures as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.