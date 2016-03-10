BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL

The project is located in the City of Bologna, the administrative capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region, located in northern Italy. It concerns the funding of investment schemes included in the city's medium-term public works programme 2016-2018 (Piano poliennale dei lavori pubblici e degli investimenti 2016-2018) and would represent the fifth EIB operation of this type with the promoter. The investments to be financed by the framework loan involve a number of relatively small municipal infrastructure projects, including communal sports halls, retrofitting of schools, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads and construction of cycling paths.

The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of the development strategy of the City of Bologna. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions, as well as the effect of the 2012 earthquake that hit the city and its surroundings.