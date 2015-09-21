LEASING AND LENDING FOR SMES

The EIB loan will finance two parallel windows: a leasing window and a lending window. Under the first window, DBE will act as a retailer of lease finance (through its regional branches) and as a wholesaler (through leasing companies); under the second window, DBE will exclusively act as a wholesaler (through microfinance institutions and commercial banks) for the provision of working capital to SMEs. It is expected that the leasing window will absorb 80% of the funding, or EUR 200m indicatively, while the remaining 20% will be allocated to lending.