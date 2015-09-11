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NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
880.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Norwegen : 430.000.000 €
Deutschland : 450.000.000 €
Energie : 880.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/07/2018 : 100.000.000 €
9/08/2021 : 130.000.000 €
2/06/2017 : 300.000.000 €
3/04/2017 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbundleitung zwischen Deutschland und Norwegen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB schließt mit Statnett Finanzierungsvertrag für Nordlink ab
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB bestätigt erneut Förderung des NordLink-Interkonnektors mit EFSI-Unterstützung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Oktober 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/04/2017
20150911
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
The project is realised by a consortium comprising the Norwegian transmission system operator (TSO) Statnett and DC Nordseekabel GmbH & Co. KG, each with a 50 % share. TenneT, one of the four German TSOs, and KfW each hold 50 % of the shares in DC Nordseekabel.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 880 million
EUR 2104 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed project concerns the implementation of a bipolar high voltage direct current (HVDC) link connecting Norway and Germany across the North Sea. The project will have a rated capacity of 1400 MW, terminal voltage of +/- 500 kV and a total length of around 623 km.

The project will help to increase substantially the interconnection capacity between Norway and the rest of Europe, thereby improving diversification, security and sustainability of power supply and enhancing electricity market integration.

Additionality and Impact

The project establishes the first interconnection between Germany and Norway, thereby improving diversification of supply and enhancing electricity market integration in both countries, and more widely between Northwest Europe and Scandinavian countries. It is also designated as a Project of Common Interest in the North Sea Offshore Grid region. Initially, it will allow a better optimisation of generation dispatch, and provide opportunities to evacuate surplus hydro generation from Norway to Germany. In the medium term (by 2030), as more RES is added to the European system, it will also help ease constraints and allow the evacuation of surplus renewable generation from Germany to Scandinavia. The project tackles multiple market failures, namely market integration, and negative carbon and air pollution externalities. It therefore supports the EIB priority policies on Competitive and Secure Energy and Climate Action and contributes to achieving the national and EU long-term energy and climate goals.The Bank's funding provides the project with longer loan maturities and grace periods as well as availability periods than what respective market participants are offering. The EIB loan includes a taylor-made tranching, which is able to react to and mirror the project's schedule and particularities. This flexibility is adding value to the financing structure, which other financial providers do not provide to this extent. The Bank offers a welcomed diversification of the Borrower's portfolio of lenders and provides a signalling effect with its participation in the project's funding.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The German route of the project is implemented entirely underground/undersea and therefore it falls under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Norwegian route of the project, on the other hand, comprises a 53-km long overhead line. Therefore it falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive. The potential impact of the project includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on marine flora and fauna, and birds' collision and mortality. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC / Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbundleitung zwischen Deutschland und Norwegen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB schließt mit Statnett Finanzierungsvertrag für Nordlink ab
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB bestätigt erneut Förderung des NordLink-Interkonnektors mit EFSI-Unterstützung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jan 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
73071074
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150911
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Deutschland
Norwegen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160941038
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150911
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Deutschland
Norwegen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Datenblätter
NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbundleitung zwischen Deutschland und Norwegen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB schließt mit Statnett Finanzierungsvertrag für Nordlink ab
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB bestätigt erneut Förderung des NordLink-Interkonnektors mit EFSI-Unterstützung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert erste Stromverbundleitung zwischen Deutschland und Norwegen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB schließt mit Statnett Finanzierungsvertrag für Nordlink ab
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB bestätigt erneut Förderung des NordLink-Interkonnektors mit EFSI-Unterstützung
Andere Links
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT

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